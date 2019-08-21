Subscribe
shutterstock_761248267_casimiro_pt
21 August 2019CopyrightTom Phillips

‘World of Warcraft’ makers take aim at 'ripoff' distributors

  • Video game publisher Blizzard Entertainment has taken legal action against the developers of a game which it says rips off its flagship “Warcraft” series.

In the lawsuit, filed last Friday, August 16 at the US District Court for the Central District of California, Blizzard alleged that defendants including Hong Kong company Sina Games stole extensively from its “Warcraft” series for the “Glorious Saga” online game.

According to Blizzard, the game features characters, names, and likenesses bearing a striking resemblance to those in its “Warcraft” franchise, including the hugely successful “World of Warcraft”.

“Glorious Saga” is a free-to-play game available online. According to Blizzard, the defendants earn revenue from the game through the sale of virtual in-game currency.

This model, Blizzard argued, “ relies on attracting a large body of users to download their games”.

As such, the defendants “made a concerted decision to trade off Blizzard’s IP and to use it to entice potential customers to play the game,” the suit alleged.

Blizzard also accused the defendants of deleting social media comments from users calling out the games “direct ripoff” of “Warcraft”.

“Defendants know exactly what they are they doing, and they specifically know that their conduct is unlawful and infringes Blizzard’s IP rights,” the suit said.

According to Blizzard, “Glorious Saga” is distributed a cluster of shell companies based in Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands.

Two individuals supposedly behind the shell companies were also named as defendants in the complaint.

“World of Warcraft” is often listed as one of the most commercially successful video game franchises. Originally released in 2004, it was a landmark title in the field of ‘massively multiplayer online role-playing games’.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones