Subscribe
1 July 2013Copyright

WIPO announces front runners for innovation

Switzerland has retained its place as the world’s leading innovators while the US and UK are among the top five, figures released by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) show.

The Global Innovation Index (GII), which recognises the importance of innovation in driving prosperity, has today announced the front runners in a list of 142 countries.

Switzerland tops the list for the second year in a row with a top five that also features Sweden and the Netherlands.

The GII, which has been co-published by WIPO, Cornell University and business school INSEAD has, since its launch in 2007, become a benchmarking tool for businesses and politicians seeking insight into the state of innovation.

According to WIPO director general Francis Gurry, the figures show that it retains a strong global presence despite the economic downturn.

He said: “Dynamic innovation hubs are multiplying around the world despite the difficult state of the global economy. These hubs leverage local advantages with a global outlook on markets and talent.

“For national-level policy makers seeking to support innovation, realising the full potential of innovation in their own backyards is often a more promising approach than trying to emulate successful innovation models elsewhere.”

A total of 84 indicators were used to compile the list including the quality of top universities and availability of microfinance and venture capital deals.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
The View from the Top
20 November 2020   Intellectual property offices around the world started out as registries to regulate a particular country’s IP regime. Innovation and technology are changing that. Tom Phillips reports.
Patents
Back to basics: renewing the foundations of innovation
1 December 2010   The economic crisis has caused companies and governments alike to reassess their spending. Jim Greenwood explains why imperilling IP protection for the biotechnology industry would be the worst possible outcome.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation