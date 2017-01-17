Warner Bros and Nike obtain injunction against counterfeiters

US entertainment company Warner Bros and sportswear multinational Nike have obtained a permanent injunction against counterfeiters, nearly three years after filing a claim.

Back in February 2014, Warner Bros and Nike, along with Disney, DC Comics and Sanrio Company, filed a copyright and trademark infringement claim against approximately 60 counterfeiters at the US District Court for the District of Puerto Rico.

They also alleged false designation of origin.

According to the claim (pdf), the counterfeiters had manufactured and sold goods, including apparel, toys, and accessories, which infringed the companies’ copyright and trademarks.

The suit claimed that the counterfeiters had infringed the trademark and copyright of characters from “Looney Tunes”, an animated series of films produced by Warner Bros.

The claim also cited Superman and Batman, owned by DC Comics; Hello Kitty, owned by Sanrio Company; Disney characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse; and the Nike trademark incorporating the ‘swoosh’ design.

On January 10 this year, US District Judge Jay Garcia-Gregory ordered a permanent injunction (pdf) against the counterfeiters.

He also ordered that 44 of the counterfeiters pay the companies damages, ranging from $5,000 to $75,000.

Warner Bros and the other plaintiffs can now destroy all of the counterfeit merchandise that has been seized.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.