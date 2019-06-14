Subscribe
shutterstock_1157527744_tero_vesalainen
14 June 2019Copyright

Village Roadshow wins court order against piracy websites

Australian media and entertainment corporation, the Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, has won a court order to block 76 piracy websites owned and operated by 51 entities.

In a judgment issued on Wednesday, June 12, the Federal Court of Australia said the entities, which are situated outside of Australia, must take steps to disable access to the websites they operate within 15 business days.

In its complaint to the court, Village Roadshow said it owns the copyright to large numbers of films and TV programmes. It said that the websites operated by the various entities either directly infringe this copyright or facilitate the infringement of this copyright by making this media available to users.

The court upheld these claims and found that the “primary purpose” of these websites was to infringe commercially-released films.

According to the judgment, only one operator of a target website argued against the order.

Greek-Movies said its website is a “search and indexing service” which “searches, collects, classifies and publishes URLs that refer users to third-party websites”.

It said it was not responsible for the content of the web pages it indexes.

The court said it had visited and explored the website, which catalogues many popular films such as “The Incredibles”, “Shrek” and “The Simpsons Movie”.

According to the court, the copyright in the vast majority of these films is owned by Village Roadshow, which has not authorised any of the various third-party websites to host the films.

The court said it was “satisfied” that Greek-Movies facilitates copyright infringement, before issuing a blocking order against all 76 websites.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Film studios target ISPs in a bid to stop piracy
9 January 2019   Nine entertainment companies have applied for an injunction in the latest push to stop Australians from accessing websites allegedly allowing users to download or stream pirated content.
Copyright
Australian courts hash out new site-blocking model
4 June 2020   Australian internet service provider Telstra has persuaded the country’s Federal Court to modify a site-blocking injunction the ISP feared would put it at a competitive disadvantage, in a test case for Australia’s updated site-blocking regime.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act