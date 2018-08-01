Subscribe
istock-694426534jeffbergen
1 August 2018Copyright

US photographer takes on South Carolina city over Santa Claus image

A US-based photographer has filed a copyright infringement claim against the  City of Aiken in South Carolina for using his image without seeking permission.

Lance Knowles, who resides in Aiken County, South Carolina, filed his complaint on Monday, July 30 at the US District Court for the District of South Carolina.

In December 2016, Knowles shared an image on his Instagram with the caption “ Romantic Walks with Santa Claus”, showing Santa walking hand-in-hand with Mrs Claus in a Christmas setting.

Aiken’s tourism Instagram account then commented “What a perfect scene” on the image.

Knowles alleged that a year later, in November 2017, Aiken copied the image on its own website to promote the ‘Night of a 1,000 Lights’ event.

He added, however, that he was in fact credited for the image.

The photographer said that the fact Aiken credited him for the photograph proved that the city knew it was copying his work, yet it “still used it as if it were their own and/or as if they had an exclusive licence for its use in any format”.

Knowles also claimed that Aiken shared the image on its Facebook page at the same time. He alleged that the image was used as part of a paid sponsored content advert designed to increase the city’s exposure on Facebook.

The claim said that the Facebook content featuring Knowles’s image generated at least 6,600 reactions, 56 comments and 436 shares.

“This is way more exposure than defendant would get for their typical Facebook posts during this time period,” said the claim.

In addition, Knowles alleged that the city used the image without his permission on its own Instagram account and in a mass email which was sent to as many as 14,000 people.

Knowles is seeking damages and a permanent injunction stopping Aiken from using the photograph in the future.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Online retailer Pinduoduo hits back at Chinese regulators over fakes

Ericsson and LG end patent fight and strike FRAND deal

US customs seizes counterfeit Cartier jewellery

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Trump Organization sued by photographer for Instagram post
26 June 2017   A New York-based photographer has sued US President Donald Trump over the unauthorised use of a photo during the US presidential election campaign.
Copyright
Brian May snaps at photographer who reported him for copyright infringement
15 November 2017   Lead guitarist of rock band Queen has slammed a photographer who reported him to Instagram for copyright infringement after posting a picture of himself.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges