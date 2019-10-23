US legislators back controversial copyright law

The US House of Representatives has approved a controversial reform to copyright law that creates a new body to deal with small claims.

The Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement Act (CASE), which was passed by the House 410-6 yesterday, October 22 will now proceed to the Senate for a final vote.

Critics, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), have said that the bill risks “bankrupting regular internet users”. Under the proposed law, the new Copyright Claims Board would be able to impose fines of up to $15,000 per claim and $30,000 per proceeding on those found liable of infringement.

The board would be made up of three judges and, according to the bill’s backers, would provide an avenue for smaller creators to protect their copyright without bearing the high costs of traditional legal action.

The bill has received support from music industry associations such as the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

In a tweet welcoming the vote, the RIAA thanked bill co-sponsor Hakeem Jeffries for “leading this effort to create a voluntary, affordable way for creators to protect their work”.

The proposals have been met with criticism from technology companies who fear it will empower so-called “copyright trolls”.

In a statement, Matt Schruers, chief operating officer of the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), said that the “small claims process would expose internet users to high penalties without effective due process, enabling trolls or other abusive litigants to circumvent the existing safeguards provided by the federal judicial system”.

The EFF also responded negatively to news of the vote, urging the public to lobby senators to block the bill.

In a statement, the EFF said that “$30,000 could bankrupt or otherwise ruin the lives of many Americans”.

The proposed law, it added: “fails to help the artists it’s supposed to serve and will put a lot of people at risk.”

