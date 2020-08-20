Subscribe
allardone
20 August 2020CopyrightMuireann Bolger

US federal court may bar 'copyright troll' Liebowitz

Attorney  Richard Liebowitz, an alleged “copyright troll”, could be barred from practising at the  US District Court for the Northern District of New York, following the court’s recommendation on Tuesday, August 18 .

Judge Lawrence Kahn has called for Liebowitz’s removal from the roll of attorneys who can practise in the Northern District after fining him for inflating costs in a copyright lawsuit over a photograph. Liebowitz has filed more than 1,000 copyright infringement complaints on behalf of photographers and been subject to sanctions and disciplinary action in multiple jurisdictions.

In July 2019, Adlife Marketing & Communications Company filed a copyright infringement action against Buckingham Brothers, for printing a photograph of pork in its weekly advertisements for its food products.

In the suit filed by Liebowitz, Adlife sought $30,000 in statutory damages for willful copyright infringement. Judge Kahn, however, held that Liebowitz “employed misleading citations and frivolous assertions in an attempt to recover an unjustifiably high amount of statutory damages and attorney’s fees”.

The court concluded that, at a minimum, “to state a claim for statutory damages and attorney’s fees, the plaintiff must allege the date infringement commenced and the date of registration, because these dates are necessary”, which Liebowitz had failed to do. He added that the company failed to adequately state a claim for statutory damages and attorney’s fees, and that while Adlife alleges that it registered the photograph with the  US Copyright Office but fails to include the effective date of the copyright registration as required.

The court also found that Liebowitz has used misleading citations in an attempt to recover an unjustifiable high hourly rate of attorney’s fees.

Judge Kahn said: “After reviewing Liebowitz’s long history of misconduct and failure to improve his practice…..there is no sanction short of disbarment that would stop Mr Liebowitz from further misconduct.”

He added: “There is a strong public interest in shining a bright light on Liebowitz’s extraordinary record of misconduct and in ensuring that both courts and his clients, current and future, are aware of that history” so that they can be vigilant in scrutinising Liebowitz’s conduct.

More specifically, Liebowitz continued to request attorney’s fees and statutory damages at rates that he has been directly advised are unreasonable and legally baseless, said Judge Kahn.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
‘Copyright troll’ Liebowitz suspended by US federal court
2 December 2020   Attorney Richard Liebowitz, who has gained notoriety as an alleged “copyright troll”, has been temporarily barred from practising at the US District Court for the Southern District District of New York.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones