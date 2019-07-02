Subscribe
shutterstock_1126055060_zimmytws
2 July 2019Copyright

US Court to decide if DCMA provision violates First Amendment

A US court is to decide whether the “anti-circumvention” provision of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act ( DMCA) violates the First Amendment.

In a decision on Thursday June 27, the District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that litigation can go ahead in the case, which was brought by the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

The non-profit digital rights group filed a complaint against the Department of Justice (DoJ) on behalf of security researcher Matt Green, electrical engineer Andrew Huang and Huang’s company, Alphamax.

Green and Huang had argued that both the “anti-circumvention” and ''anti-trafficking” provisions of the DMCA violated the First Amendment, but the court rejected the claim in regard to the “anti-trafficking” provision.

The provisions interfered with educational uses of copyrighted works, accessibility, security research, remix art and “even the ability to repair your own car”, the EFF said in a statement after the ruling.

The anti-circumvention provision prohibits a person from circumventing a technological measure. This means descrambling or decrypting an encrypted or scrambled work without the authority of the copyright owner.

The anti-trafficking provision, in this case, prohibits a person from manufacturing, importing or offering to the public, a product or service designed for the purpose of circumventing a technological measure.

The EFF added: “Originally passed to combat infringement, the sweeping language of section 1201 [the anti-circumvention provision] allowed courts to interpret its provisions to leave out critical speech protections such as the fair use doctrine.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
EFF warns of ‘ill-considered’ copyright provisions
24 October 2018   Articles 11 and 13 of the recently-passed copyright directive are “ill-considered and should not be EU law”, according to a letter shared by the Electronic Frontier Foundation yesterday.
Copyright
Safe harbour system ‘unbalanced’, says US Copyright Office
22 May 2020   The US Copyright Office has concluded that the safe harbour provision of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act is “out of sync” with Congress’ intent.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones