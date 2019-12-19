Subscribe
shutterstock_1419094298_jer123
19 December 2019CopyrightSarah Morgan

US Copyright Office names acting head

The US Copyright Office has chosen Maria Strong, the current director of policy and international affairs, to temporarily lead the office.

Strong will take up the role from Karyn Temple on January 5, 2020. Temple is leaving the office to join trade association Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) as global general counsel.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said: “Maria has had a stellar career here in the Copyright Office, and we are confident that she will ably guide the office and continue to advance its many ongoing initiatives like modernisation while we undertake the search for a permanent appointee.”

In addition to being the director of policy and international affairs, Strong also serves as associate register of copyrights. She has assisted the register with critical policy functions, including domestic and international policy analyses, legislative support, and trade negotiations.

“Maria Strong is an extremely talented lawyer and manager, and I have greatly enjoyed working with her over the years. She will serve the Copyright Office and the public well during this transition,” said Temple.

Before joining the office in 2010, Strong spent 19 years in private practice in Washington, DC, where she represented clients in the media, technology, and entertainment sectors. She began her legal career as a staff attorney at the Federal Communications Commission.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
US Copyright Office makes acting director permanent
28 March 2019   The Library of Congress has named Karyn Temple as register of copyrights and director of the US Copyright Office, two and a half years after she became the acting register.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones