US Copyright Office names acting head

The US Copyright Office has chosen Maria Strong, the current director of policy and international affairs, to temporarily lead the office.

Strong will take up the role from Karyn Temple on January 5, 2020. Temple is leaving the office to join trade association Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) as global general counsel.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said: “Maria has had a stellar career here in the Copyright Office, and we are confident that she will ably guide the office and continue to advance its many ongoing initiatives like modernisation while we undertake the search for a permanent appointee.”

In addition to being the director of policy and international affairs, Strong also serves as associate register of copyrights. She has assisted the register with critical policy functions, including domestic and international policy analyses, legislative support, and trade negotiations.

“Maria Strong is an extremely talented lawyer and manager, and I have greatly enjoyed working with her over the years. She will serve the Copyright Office and the public well during this transition,” said Temple.

Before joining the office in 2010, Strong spent 19 years in private practice in Washington, DC, where she represented clients in the media, technology, and entertainment sectors. She began her legal career as a staff attorney at the Federal Communications Commission.

