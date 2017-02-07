Urban Textile withdraws copyright suit against H&M

California-based Urban Textile has backed out of its copyright infringement dispute with retailer H&M.

In November last year, Urban Textile filed its suit at the US District Court for the Central District of California.

Urban Textile said that it had created a 2D artwork featuring an Aztec design for textile printing.

The artwork was registered at the US Copyright Office in 2016 under registration number VA 2-007-354.

Urban Textile said that it then sampled and sold fabric bearing the design to numerous parties in the fashion and apparel industries.

It claimed that H&M had infringed the design by producing clothes featuring it and bearing the label “Divided by H&M”.

However, on Thursday, February 2, Urban Textile filed to dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice.

