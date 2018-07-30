Subscribe
istock-522872574georgeclerk
30 July 2018Copyright

Universal Music withdraws ‘Purple Rain’ takedown notice

Universal Music has withdrawn a Digital Millennium Copyright Act ( DMCA) takedown notice for a Twitter video showing thousands of people singing Prince’s 1984 classic “Purple Rain”.

Aaron Lavinsky, photojournalist for US-based newspaper the  Star Tribune,  shared the video in April 2016 on his Twitter account, a day after the musician died.

The video, which Lavinsky claimed showed “thousands” of Prince fans, was shot outside the First Avenue nightclub in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The club was also used as a setting for some of the scenes in the film “Purple Rain”, also released in 1984.

The tweet had been viewed almost 14,000 times and received over 17,000 likes.

However,  Lavinsky tweeted on Wednesday, July 25, that the video had been removed following a DMCA takedown notice from Universal Music.

Prince’s estate signed a distribution deal with Universal Music in 2017.

A DMCA takedown is issued when the owner of copyright-protected content issues a request to remove it from an internet service provider.

Lavinsky took to Twitter to share the “very disturbing” news and claimed that his video was “clearly fair use”.

“DMCA takedowns are an important tool for artists who need to protect their IP online, but a major corporation abusing [the] system to remove a news video shot by a newspaper photographer is inappropriate,” said Lavinsky.

The photojournalist received an outpouring of support from people on Twitter, with one person commenting: “Pretty dangerous how these services can dictate everything even when they are in the wrong.”

Universal Music seemingly backtracked on its notice and, on Friday, July 27, Lavinsky tweeted that the music corporation had retracted its request and that the video on the original tweet has since re-appeared.

Last year,  WIPR reported that a coalition of music organisations, including the Recording Industry Association of America and the National Music Publishers’ Association, criticised the DMCA as being “broken and antiquated”.

The organisations submitted their comments as part of the US Copyright Office’s study of copyright law.

George Sevier, director at  Gowling, told WIPR that people would be able to obtain tracks for free instead of paying for them if record companies do not have unauthorised copies of music taken down from the internet.

"However, it is increasingly important for rights owners to consider when to take enforcement action, and when taking action might do more harm than good," he said.

According to Sevier, while it is often necessary to take action against fans, it can "leave a sour taste in the mouth" and that Universal Music did the right thing by retracting its takedown notice.

"Given the context, the sharing on social media of this particular clip is unlikely to result in fewer paid-for downloads," he added. "In fact, seeing the clip is more likely to remind people of Prince’s great music and result in more paid-for streaming and downloads."

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Prospective TM owner can file oppositions, rules CJEU

NYC souvenir shop claims Balenciaga copied its bag

Groupon to pay IBM $82.5m for patent infringement

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
DMCA reform needed, say artists
4 April 2016   Hundreds of artists, managers, songwriters and music organisations have called for a reform of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, the Recording Industry Association of America has revealed.
Copyright
Universal Music targets Australian politician in copyright infringement suit
11 February 2019   Universal Music has filed a copyright infringement claim against an Australian politician for using a re-worked version of a song by heavy-metal band Twisted Sister in political advertisements.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges