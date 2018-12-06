Subscribe
istock-651337720_chrisjohnsson
6 December 2018Copyright

UK police warn of video games piracy before Christmas

London police have warned the public to beware of pirated video games and ‘modded’ consoles ahead of the Christmas shopping period.

The City of London Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) placed a particular focus on the Nintendo Switch console, saying it is investigating “a prominent” UK ‘modder’ of the console.

‘Modded’ consoles are those which are modified with either a chip or software, and allow users to play pirated video games. Hardware devices including the SX Pro can also fulfil this purpose.

PIPCU arrested a 43-year-old man on Tuesday, December 4, for copyright offences, seizing hard drives, microchips and computer equipment. The arrest came as PIPCU attempts to raise public awareness of illegally pirated video games and modified video game consoles.

PIPCU warned that ‘modded’ consoles may not function properly. A modified Nintendo Switch, for example, may not allow users to play online, and may no longer work at all when regular network updates are installed.

In addition to concerns over the quality of modified consoles, pirated video games downloaded from the internet also carry the risk of malware and viruses. PIPCU also warned that purchasers risk identity theft and fraud when buying consoles and pirated games from unknown merchants.

Detective Inspector Nicholas Court said that PIPCU had been instrumental in taking down thousands of websites selling counterfeit goods and prevented thousands of consumers from handing over their personal and payment details to criminals “who often commit further crime including identity theft”.

PIPCU last year initiated its ‘There’s more at stake when it’s a fake’ campaign, highlighting the dangers of identity fraud when purchasing counterfeit goods online.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

UK court dismisses Cadbury purple TM case

IPOS grants first FinTech patent under expedited scheme

Netflix’s ‘continue watching’ feature named in patent infringement suit

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
PIPCU issues tips to avoid fake electrical goods
27 November 2018   The City of London’s Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit has urged consumers to buy electrical products from reputable sellers, along with providing advice to help shoppers avoid fakes.
article
PIPCU warns consumers about counterfeit tricks this Halloween
25 October 2018   The UK's Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit has warned trick or treaters against buying fake fancy dress costumes online in the lead up to Halloween, on October 31.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit
Rapper beats rival as US court finds failure to fully register copyright