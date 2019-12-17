Subscribe
shutterstock_1512735278_cristian_storto
17 December 2019CopyrightRory O'Neill

Twitch facing $2.9 billion Premier League copyright claims

Russian internet company Rambler Group has launched a $2.9 billion lawsuit against Amazon’s streaming service Twitch over unlicensed broadcasts of the English Premier League.

Rambler holds exclusive broadcasting rights in Russia for Premier League matches. According to the internet company, 36,000 breaches of these rights occurred on Twitch between August and November.

Twitch is a live video streaming service, best known for its use by video gamers.

According to a Rambler lawsuit filed at the Moscow City Court, unlicensed streams of Premier League games were available to view on the platform.

The Moscow court is due to hear the case on December 20.

In a statement to local media, Twitch lawyer Julianna Tabastaeva said that Twitch "only provides users with access to the platform and is unable to change the content posted by users, or track possible violations".

Twitch took "all necessary measures to eliminate the violations, despite not receiving any official notification from Rambler,” Tabastaeva said.

In a statement to Reuters, Mikhail Gershkovich, head of Rambler Group’s sports projects, said that the company was looking to reach a settlement with Twitch.

“The service has given us tools to combat pirate broadcasts and we are now only talking about compensation for damages between August and November,” Gershkovich stated.

The Premier League itself has been active in tackling unlicensed broadcasts of its copyright protected content.

Over the summer, the league obtained so-called ‘super blocking injunctions’ in Ireland and the UK, allowing it to refer unlicensed streams to internet service providers (ISP) in real time.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

English High Court dismisses Babybel TM appeal

Fed Circuit orders Blackbird to pay attorney fees for 'frivolous' litigation

Liam Hemsworth sued for using paparazzi pic to promote film

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Twitch ‘disappointed’ in record labels’ DMCA takedowns
3 June 2021   Livestreaming platform Twitch has criticised a recent slew of more than 1,000 Digital Millennium Copyright Act takedown notifications against its users by record labels, saying they are “disappointed” in the rights owners’ actions.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit
US court green-lights Puma lawsuit against Brooks Sports