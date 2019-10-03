Subscribe
shutterstock_1142341004_christian_bertrand
3 October 2019CopyrightSaman Javed

Travis Scott settles copyright suit with Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul

Rapper Travis Scott has entered into a settlement after a member of the hip hop group Three 6 Mafia accused him of copyright infringement.

In filings at the US District Court for the Central District of California on September 27, lawyers for Scott and group member DJ Paul said the parties had reached a tentative settlement agreement.

Both Scott and Paul said they required additional time to sign all of the paperwork and make a settlement payment.

The news comes just months after Paul sued Scott in April for damages of $20 million. In his complaint, Paul alleged that Scott’s track “No Bystanders” from his latest album “Astroworld” infringed Paul’s copyright for the 1995 song “Tear Da Club Up”.

“In ‘No Bystanders’, there is a very distinctive chant of: ‘fuck da club up; fuck da club up’, which is clearly the hook of the track,” the filing said.

Paul continued: “Although this chant on Scott’s recording does not include the exact lyrics of the chant in ‘Tear Da Club Up’, the cadence and sound are virtually identical and strikingly similar.”

He also took issue with Scott’s performance of “No Bystanders” at the Grammys earlier this year.

“The chant that he used for much of the performance was exactly ‘tear da club up’”, he said, describing it as a “blatant infringement”.

Paul said he had made numerous attempts to resolve the matter short of litigation, but his efforts were unsuccessful due to Scott’s alleged “unwillingness to cooperate or accept responsibility”.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones