Subscribe
rawpixel-shutterstock-com-18
7 October 2015Copyright

TPP to include ‘life plus 70-year’ copyright term

The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) will require all countries signed up to the agreement to adopt a ‘life plus 70-year’ term of copyright protection, the New Zealand government has said.

The controversial trade deal, the wording of which was agreed on Monday, October 5, will require New Zealand and six other countries that are party to the agreement to switch to the 70-year model if they ratify the deal.

The other countries participating in the agreement are Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore, US, and Vietnam.

New Zealand currently has a life plus 50-year period of protection, as do Brunei, Canada, Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam. The term of protection in Mexico ranges from 50 to 100 years after life.

All the other countries currently have the life plus 70-year term.

In a statement about the TPP released on Tuesday, the New Zealand government said that “the TPP requires New Zealand to move to 70 years” but that it would be allowed a transition period to make the switch.

“This change could benefit New Zealand artists in some cases, but the benefits are likely to be modest,” the government said.

“Extending the copyright period also means New Zealand consumers and businesses will forego savings they otherwise would have made from books, music and films coming off copyright earlier,” it added.

The TPP has proved controversial as the negotiations have largely taken place in private.

Exceptions and limitations to copyright law are also reportedly included in the agreement, though it is not known what those will be.

A framework establishing a safe harbour status for internet service providers will also be required and signatories must introduce criminal sanctions for the theft of trade secrets.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
TPP agreement reached
6 October 2015   The 12 countries negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership have reached a provisional agreement, which reportedly includes a greater harmonisation of intellectual property laws.
Patents
TPP: would transparency mean more delay?
1 June 2014   The secrecy surrounding the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations, particularly those over IP rights, has come under fire from freedom of information campaigners. But, as WIPR found out, not everyone believes there is a need for openness.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act