Subscribe
webp-net-resizeimage-3
2 August 2019CopyrightRory O'Neill

Third Circuit affirms copyright for banana costume

A US federal court has ruled that elements of a costume are protectable by copyright, in a case involving a dispute over rival banana costumes.

In its  decision, issued yesterday, August 1, the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled that a banana costume’s “non-utilitarian, sculptural features are copyrightable”.

As the Third Circuit noted, the case originated from a “business relationship that went bad”.

In 2010, New Jersey-based Rasta Imposta registered a design for its full-body banana costume with the US Copyright Office. The New Jersey company sold the costumes on to Yagoozon, whose founder went on to form a separate company called Kangaroo Manufacturing.

After Rasta and Yagoozon’s business relationship ended, Kangaroo began selling its own banana costumes, which were the subject of a copyright infringement complaint from Rasta after failed settlement talks.

The US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania granted an injunction against Kangaroo, prompting an appeal to the Third Circuit.

At the heart of the case, the Third Circuit said, was whether the non-utilitarian, sculptural elements of the costume design could be separated and exist independently from the costume’s useful features.

“Those sculptural features include the banana’s combination of colors, lines, shape, and length,” the court explained.

According to the Third Circuit, Kangaroo had erroneously argued that it should adopt a “divide-and-conquer” approach by analysing each of these elements separately and finding them to be unoriginal or “too utilitarian in isolation for copyright”.

Supreme Court precedent in Star Athletica v Varsity Brands dictated, the Third Circuit ruled, that these elements should be analysed as a whole.

“Thus the separately imagined banana—the sum of its non-utilitarian parts—is copyrightable,” the decision read.

Kangaroo also argued that “depictions of natural objects in their natural condition can never be copyrighted”.

According to the Third Circuit, however, Rasta’s banana design met “a minimal level of creativity” required for protecting depictions of natural objects.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones