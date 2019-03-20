Subscribe
hidesy-shutterstock-com-copyright-
20 March 2019Copyright

Texas ISP denied safe harbour defence in DCMA trial

A US district court has ruled that Texas internet service provider (ISP) Grande must proceed to a copyright infringement trial against a series of record companies without a safe harbour defence.

Record companies including Capitol, Warner Bros and Sony Music are suing Grande over their alleged failure to prevent copyright infringement.

In the suit, filed in 2017 in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas, the record companies alleged that Grande had allowed the use of its service for infringing activity without penalty.

The record companies had filed for summary judgment to disallow Grande’s plea of safe harbour in the case.

Under the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), ISPs can avail of safe harbour protection if they “adopt and reasonably implement” a policy of terminating the accounts of repeat infringers.

The district court, however, found that although Grande had adopted a “public facing policy” to this effect, it had taken no steps to implement it since 2010.

The court accepted the Safe Harbor Report of a magistrate judge who recommended summary judgment in favour of the plaintiffs on the issue.

“Grande affirmatively decided in 2010 that it would not enforce the policy at all, and that it would not terminate any customer’s account regardless of how many notices of infringement that customer accumulated”, the report said.

According to the ruling, a Grande employee noted in internal emails that the ISP had “users who are racking up DMCA takedown requests and no process for remedy in place”.

Grande did not terminate any customers’ accounts from October 2010 to May 2017 on account of an infringement notice, the court said.

During this period, the ISP received over one million copyright infringement notices, and tracked users “by the number of notices it received about them”.

Grande “made every effort to avoid reasonably implementing [its] policy”, the court found.

In a partial win for Grande, the court also found that there was no evidence that its customers had directly infringed the plaintiffs’ right of reproduction as copyright holders. The ISP is therefore not liable as a secondary infringer in this regard.

The case will now proceed to a jury trial. TBO has contacted Grande for comment.

This story was first published on Trademarks and Brands Online.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Safe harbour system ‘unbalanced’, says US Copyright Office
22 May 2020   The US Copyright Office has concluded that the safe harbour provision of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act is “out of sync” with Congress’ intent.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones