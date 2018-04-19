Tattoo artist takes aim at WWE and video game maker

A tattoo artist has taken aim at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software in a copyright infringement suit.

Catherine Alexander, who has tattooed professional wrestler Randy Orton, filed her claim at the US District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Tuesday, April 17.

In the suit, she accused WWE, Take-Two and others of featuring the tattoos on Orton in the “WWE 2K” video games. The games feature representations of WWE stars and allow users to compete with the players.

Alexander said that between 2003 and 2008, she tattooed several original designs on Orton, who is a 13-time world champion professional wrestler for WWE.

The tattoos include an upper back tribal tattoo and sleeve tattoos consisting of a Bible verse design, a dove, a rose, and skulls. Alexander submitted applications to register copyright on the tattoos in March this year.

According to the claim, the tattoo artist contacted WWE about the reproduction of Orton’s tattoos on various items sold by the WWE.

“WWE offered plaintiff $450 for extensive rights to use and reproduce the tattoo designs on WWE products. Plaintiff declined WWE’s offer,” said the suit.

Alexander has asked the court to find the defendants liable for wilful copyright infringement, damages, costs and a jury trial.

In early April, WIPR reported that a copyright dispute involving Take-Two’s depiction of tattoos on National Basketball Association players was set to proceed, after a US court rejected the game maker’s request for judgment.

