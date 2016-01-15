Subscribe
weedezign-shutterstock-com
15 January 2016Copyright

Starbucks’s Frappuccino ad cleared of artist’s copyright infringement claim

A New York court has cleared Starbucks of copyright infringement after it ruled that the advertising campaign for its Frappuccino did not infringe artist Maya Hayuk’s work.

In a ruling handed down on Tuesday, January 12, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York granted Starbucks’s motion to dismiss the case.

Last year, Starbucks began an advertising campaign to promote its Mini Frappuccino product. It contracted ad agency 72andSunny to organise the campaign.

The campaign included print and promotional videos which showed a range of colours popping out of the straw of a Frappuccino.

Brooklyn-based mural artist Hayuk sued Starbucks and the agency for copyright infringement at the New York court, claiming that the design used in the campaign was “substantially similar” to five of her murals and unfairly appropriated the “total concept and feel” of her works.

Hayuk’s work is distinguished by her use of bright colours in geometric shapes. Before the Starbucks campaign, 72andSunny contacted Hayuk to tell her that it was fond of her work and would like to work with her. She declined the offer.

In assessing a copyright infringement claim, a court must separate the protectable and unprotectable elements and determine whether there is a substantial similarity between the original and infringing works on the parts that are protected.

But Hayuk argued that her works are “fine art” and are “incapable of being parsed into protectable and unprotectable elements”. The court should therefore apply the “ordinary observer” test, Hayuk argued.

But Judge Laura Swain rejected the request. She said Hayuk’s geometric shapes and bright colours are the “basic elements of artistic creation [and] are not protectable”.

Swain added: “None of the Frappuccino works are substantially similar to the ‘total concept and feel’ of protectable elements of any of the Hayuk works ... The far more dominant dissimilarities in the specific aesthetic choices embodied in the particular works distinguish them in total concept and feel and preclude a finding of substantial similarity”.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Artist targets Starbucks in copyright lawsuit
26 June 2015   A New York artist has sued Starbucks and an advertising agency it uses accusing the companies of infringing her copyright in a campaign to advertise a new Starbucks product.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones