Spanish police raid ISP over Premier League piracy

Spanish police have raided the premises of an internet service provider (ISP) alleged to have hosted an illegal streaming service showing UK Premier League football games.

The ISP belonged to a telecommunications company that offered a subscription service to more than 100 international pay-TV channels, according to a police statement issued yesterday, February 9.

Based in Malaga, the ISP is alleged to have offered the subscription to hotels, bars and individuals.

Two UK citizens are believed to have been running the ISP from the UK.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint from the Premier League against a seller who was offering the service.

A Premier League representative told agents that he had been to the ISP’s premises, where employees showed him the services on offer.

The representative allegedly bought a decoding device and an annual subscription from the ISP for €450 ($479).

Spanish police then raided the premises. Five employees were present, but it is unclear whether any arrests were made.

