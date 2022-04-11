Subscribe
shutterstock_183454001_everett_collection
11 April 2022CopyrightAlex Baldwin

Rolling Stones filmmaker asks court to strike evidence

A British filmmaker has asked a New York court to impose sanctions on the record labels accusing him of infringing copyrights related to compositions by The Rolling Stones.

In a memorandum submitted to the court on Friday, April 8, Robert Carruthers and Coda Publishing requested that the court strike documents proving ownership of the IP be stricken from the case as they were turned over “too late”.

Carruthers claimed that label ABKCO waited until September 2021 to disclose documents proving ownership of certain Rolling Stones compositions—nine months after discovery closed.

It eventually filed the documents alongside a motion for summary judgment in the case.

The memorandum said: “Far from being copyright litigation newbies… ABKCO certainly understood when it filed the present case that it had the burden of proving it actually owned valid copyrights to the Stones compositions in question.

“Despite this… ABKCO inexplicably failed to produce during discovery ten documents (the ‘Pittenger Documents’) that are critical linchpins in its purported chain of title to the Stones compositions.”

The defendants said that the publishers were guilty of “extended and deliberate misconduct” and also asked the court to award the defendant's costs to cover costs related to the filing of the memorandum.

Case history

Several record labels, including Universal Music Group, Capitol Records and ABKCO Music sued Carruthers and Coda Publishing in 2019, claiming that they had made documentaries that infringe their IP.

In the original complaint, the labels said that the documentaries were “nothing more than a delivery system for intentionally infringed materials”.

The films in question feature compositions and live performances of artists such as The Rolling Stones.

ABKCO asserted ownership of 17 compositions written by the band and has previously filed litigation over these songs.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Bitcoin IP dispute rekindled with appeal

Tanzania: first recognition of a well-known trademark

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Record labels seek ban on Rolling Stones documentaries
3 January 2020   A group of major record labels have sued the company behind a series of rock documentaries, which they say use the music of bands such as The Rolling Stones without permission.
Copyright
In winning shape: Ed Sheeran’s copyright dispute
8 April 2022   The musician’s notable win in the ‘Shape of You’ case underscores that legal disputes over pop songs can’t derive from coincidental similarities, say Mark Kramer, Mark Nichols, Georgia Carr of Potter Clarkson.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Why Scarlett Johansson's objection to ChatGPT's 'eerily similar' voice is a rallying cry
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world