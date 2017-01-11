Subscribe
debby-wong-shutterstock-com-jay-z--1
11 January 2017Copyright

Roc Nation and Tidal file response to Prince copyright suit

Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation and streaming service Tidal have filed responses to a copyright infringement complaint filed by the record label of late musician Prince.

In November last year, WIPR reported that NPG Records alleged that Roc Nation, through streaming service Tidal, had illegally streamed the late musician’s songs.

Yesterday, January 10, Roc Nation and Aspiro—the owner of Tidal—filed their responses to NPG’s complaint.

The original suit was filed at the US District Court for the District of Minnesota on November 15.

NPG cited a deal made with Tidal in August 2015. Under the deal, Tidal was given an exclusive licence to exploit “the next newly recorded studio LP” by Prince, called “Hit N Run: Phase 1”.

However, the record label alleged that the licence was meant to last only 90 days.

In the suit, NPG claimed that Tidal had exploited a number of copyrighted Prince songs, including the songs in the “Hit N Run: Phase 1” album.

Roc Nation and Tidal had not provided any documents that substantiated Roc Nation’s claim that it has rights to exploit any Prince copyrighted works, according to NPG’s suit.

NPG sought injunctive relief, an account of profits and damages, and a trial by jury.

Filed (pdf) at the District Court of Minnesota, Aspiro suggested that the licence is enacted via “formal, written agreements”, and that the parties agreed to collaborate in good faith on further creative marketing ideas and participation by Prince in the Tidal platform.

In a separate filing (pdf), Roc Nation alleged that the lawsuit brought by NPG “lacks valid copyright registrations” for the intellectual property rights asserted.

Aspiro also denied infringing copyright owned by Prince.

Additionally, Aspiro argued that the Bremer Trust, Prince’s estate, “lacks the requisite authority to authorise the instant lawsuit on behalf of plaintiffs”, because the “plaintiffs are not the real parties in interest with respect to the claims asserted”.

Both parties asserted that Tidal was authorised under the licence to stream Prince’s copyrighted works.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Prince’s record label sues Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming service
17 November 2016   The record label of late musician Prince has sued rapper and businessman Jay-Z.
Trademarks
Jay-Z hit with baseball cap TM claims
4 May 2017   US rapper Jay-Z and his companies including Roc Nation have been hit with a trademark lawsuit centring on baseball caps.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation