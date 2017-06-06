Subscribe
istock-458864903
6 June 2017Copyright

Puma suffers blow in dispute with Forever 21

Puma has suffered a blow in its design patent, trade dress and copyright dispute with Forever 21, after failing to obtain an injunction against the retailer.

In April of this year, in a claim filed at the US District Court for the Central District of California, Puma sued the fashion retailer over its Yoki Sneakers.

Puma said Forever 21 had “blatantly copied” its Fur Slide sandal, which is a slip-on shoe featuring a “plush fur” side strap with a satin foam backing.

In 2015, in collaboration with Rihanna, Puma developed and launched the Creeper trainer under the brand name Fenty Puma by Rihanna.

The Creeper is protected by US patent number  D774,288 as well as trade dress, the claim said.

The Fenty shoes are also protected by copyright, the elements of which include “the ridged vertical tooling and grainy texture encompassing the thick rubber outer sole”, according to the suit.

It added that Forever 21 has “blatantly copied” these shoes through its product Yoki Sneakers.

US District Judge Philip Gutierrez found Puma had failed to carry its burden in demonstrating that a preliminary injunction should be warranted.

“Other than some exhibits containing website printouts and news articles concerning Forever 21, Puma submits no additional evidence of harm,” he said in the refusal.

In the initial claim, Puma stated that it had “suffered irreparable damage through defendant’s acts”.

However, this point was also dismissed by Gutierrez.

He said: “Puma has adduced no evidence that its brand value has been diminished or that monetary damages are insufficient.

“As it relies solely on Adam Petrick’s [Puma’s global director of brand and marketing] unsupported and largely speculative assertions of harm, Puma has failed to meet its burden of showing that it will likely suffer irreparable harm if a preliminary injunction is not issued.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Eastern Texas District wrongly denied fees in patent clash, says Federal Circuit

Steve Madden in hot water with Valentino

TV channel sued over snow globe cupcake video

Wynne-Jones opens London office

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Puma claws at Forever 21 in IP suit
3 April 2017   Sportswear company Puma has accused retailer Forever 21 of infringing its design patents, trade dress and copyright.
Copyright
Forever 21 tries to drag Rihanna into Puma brawl
10 January 2018   Fashion retailer Forever 21 is refusing to lie down in a legal fight that sportswear company Puma began in April last year and is attempting to bring singer Rihanna into the brawl.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones