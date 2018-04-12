Subscribe
istock-643956998_jirsak
12 April 2018Copyright

Publishers in uphill battle against host of 4m illicit articles

An academic file-sharing platform is allegedly hosting four million illicit articles despite attempts by publishers to make the site “copyright-compliant”, according to a progress update from a coalition of publishers.

The Coalition for Responsible Sharing, which represents 12 publishers and analytics businesses from around the world, shared its update on Monday, April 9.

Berlin-based ResearchGate is a file-sharing platform initially created with the aim of making research collaborations an easier and more efficient process. According to Science Mag, ResearchGate has raised $87 million from investors including Goldman Sachs and Bill Gates.

However, despite the publishers’ efforts to reach a “copyright-compliant resolution” with the file-sharing platform, the coalition’s update claimed that ResearchGate continues to host millions of copyrighted research articles and takes “no responsibility for this illicit activity”.

According to the update, the coalition was formed in October 2017 as other parties, including the STM International Association of Publishers, had been failing to reach an amicable solution with ResearchGate since 2015. The coalition’s members then began issuing takedown notices to the platform.

The coalition’s primary goal is to make the file-sharing site copyright-compliant.

Progress has been made since last year, though the Coalition said the problem “persists”: ResearchGate removed 1.4 million illicitly distributed articles published by members of the coalition in October last year.

For publishers outside of the coalition just 20% of their content illicitly was removed after takedown notices, the coalition said. It estimates that around four million illicit articles remain on ResearchGate and the number continues “to grow by the day”.

The coalition believes ResearchGate should vet papers before hosting them to ensure they can be shared. The platform reportedly prefers to host content that can later be removed, following a takedown notice.

In its update, the coalition said its members are issuing takedown notices as a short-term measure to address the growing volume of illicit content, but that a “true solution” to the problem is sought. Two members, Elsevier and ACS, are pursuing litigation against ResearchGate.

ResearchGate has been contacted by WIPR for comment.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Liverpool FC hope to score in TM infringement case

UKIPO puts mattress retailers’ trademark dispute to bed

US needs more positive patent dialogue, says Andrei Iancu

CITMA elects new president

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India