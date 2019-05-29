Subscribe
shutterstock_1054217237-denisproduction-com
29 May 2019Copyright

Poland challenges EU Copyright Directive

Poland has submitted an official complaint to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) over the recently-approved European Copyright Directive.

On Friday, May 24, Poland told the CJEU that the copyright rules adopted by Europe may result in preventative censorship, according to Reuters.

In line with the adopted directive, article 15 (previously article 11) will require search engines that use third party’s headlines and introductory paragraphs, to pay publishers in order to display them. Websites will not need to pay for linking back to other content or for displaying individual words or parts of sentences.

According to the EU, the new rules aim to ensure fair competition for the union’s creative industries.

But, Poland claimed this overhaul was a step backwards.

Poland’s deputy foreign minister, Konrad Szymanski, expressed a similar sentiment. He told public broadcaster TVP Info: “This system may result in adopting regulations that are analogous to preventive censorship, which is forbidden not only in the Polish constitution but also in the EU treaties.”

The EU Copyright Directive has been met with a host of criticism from various platforms as well as academics.

In March, European academics specialising in IP asked the EU to revisit article 15 of the directive.

The group said the article seeks to create an additional exclusive right for publishers, but publishers “already acquire exclusive rights from authors via contract”.

Another controversial provision, passed by the EU as part of the directive, is article 17 (previously article 13). This provision will hold online platforms directly responsible for copyright infringement that occurs on their platforms, and may force them to police the content on their sites through content filters.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Poland jurisdiction report: Poland welcomes new IP rules
29 April 2020   There have been numerous changes relating to IP regulations in Poland. One of the most significant is the establishment of specialised IP courts.
Jurisdiction reports
Poland jurisdiction report: The benefits of going digital
25 May 2021   It has now been over a year since the most recent restructuring of Polish IP law. One of the aims of the update was closer harmonisation with regulations in other EU countries and with the European Patent Convention. Despite these efforts, however, many differences in procedure, and perhaps more importantly, in substantive matters, persist.
Patents
A game changer for Poland preliminary injunctions
18 April 2023   Poland has just introduced new rules for granting injunction relief for IP infringements. Agnieszka Sztoldman of Osborne Clarke explains the takeaways.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’