shutterstock-105734390-web
Leszek Glasner / Shutterstock.com
21 August 2014Copyright

Pokémon targets 3D printed design, citing copyright infringement

A website which shares 3D printed designs has been targeted by the maker of Japanese franchise Pokémon over a plant pot resembling one of the characters.

Netherlands-based Shapeways received a cease-and-desist letter from The Pokémon Company International demanding that the design, which allegedly resembles the character Bulbasaur, is removed.

The designer, Claudia Ng, said her model, which she had been selling online, was taken down from the website on Tuesday (August 19).

"They [Pokémon] are asking for all the money associated with this model and Shapeways will not be printing or shipping any order for the past few days," Ng told US video game website Polygon.

Pokémon was created in 1996 for the games console Game Boy and is owned by Japanese company Nintendo.

It has since spawned into TV series, playing cards and movies which feature various characters.

Bulbasaur, the character on which the plant pot is based, is a small four legged creature with a bulb growing out of its back.

"It's not that surprising. I just expected that they would go after people with more infringing designs," Ng added.

"I admit that it was inspired by my personal favourite starter Pokémon [a character available from the start of the game].

“Its genericness has been adored by people who are not Pokémon fans. I've also had requests to do other animals and creatures," Ng added.

Shapeways and Pokémon did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

