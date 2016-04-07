Subscribe
rawpixel-com-shutterstock-com-12
7 April 2016Copyright

Playboy hyperlinks do not infringe copyright, says CJEU official

Posting a hyperlink to a website that has published unauthorised photographs does not in itself constitute copyright infringement, an official at Europe’s highest court has said.

In an opinion handed down today, April 7, Advocate-General (AG) Melchior Wathelet said it was not relevant whether the person who placed the hyperlink should have known that the photos linked to infringed copyright.

His opinion will be considered by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

The case, GS Media v Sanoma, has been making its way through courts in the Netherlands and centres on a dispute between Sanoma, the publisher of Playboy magazine in the country, and GS Media, which publishes entertainment blog Geenstijl.nl.

In 2011, Sanoma asked a photographer to take pictures of Dutch reality star Britt Dekker. GS then received an anonymous tip off that the photos of Dekker were published on an Australian website before they appeared in Playboy.

GS decided to publish an article on the blog that included a hyperlink to the Australian website where the photos could be downloaded in a zip file.

Sanoma started legal proceedings before the Amsterdam District Court.

The court ruled that placing a hyperlink cannot be considered a publication, but that by placing the hyperlink, GS made it possible for the public to access the photos that were otherwise not easily accessible=.

Because of this act by GS, the court found it had communicated to the public and therefore infringed copyright.

GS appealed against the decision at the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, which ruled that it did not infringe Sanoma’s copyright since the photos were already published on another website before the hyperlink was placed.

The court did, however, rule that GS acted wrongfully against Sanoma by facilitating and inducing the public to view the photos.

The case then moved to the Supreme Court of the Netherlands, which said that copyright and freedom of speech are equal fundamental rights that should be weighed against each other. But the court could not answer the question of whether placing the hyperlink was an infringing communication and asked the CJEU to clarify.

In today’s opinion, Wathelet said hyperlinks only serve to facilitate discovery.

“The actual act of ‘making available’ is the action of the person who effected the initial communication,” he wrote.

Consequently, he said, “hyperlinks which are placed on a website and which link to protected works that are freely accessible on another site cannot be classified as an ‘act of communication’”.

Sunniva Hansson, associate at law firm Wiggin, said: “Unfortunately the AG's proposed approach would serve to legitimise sites which build their business on linking to unauthorised films, books, music and other creative content. The court is unlikely to follow this 'out-there' opinion.”

The AG opinion is not binding, though the CJEU is thought to follow its advice in around 80% of circumstances.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
CJEU backs linking to unauthorised copyright under certain conditions
8 September 2016   Europe’s highest court has ruled that posting a hyperlink to unauthorised copyright works is not a communication to the public, but has set two conditions.
Copyright
Playboy dispute over Kate Moss photos dismissed
16 November 2017   Media company Playboy Enterprises seems to have settled its differences with Hint Fashion Magazine over the publication’s use of photos of model Kate Moss.
Copyright
Boing Boing asks court to dismiss Playboy hyperlink claim
25 January 2018   Technology and culture website Boing Boing has asked a US court to dismiss a copyright lawsuit filed by Playboy Entertainment Group.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis