shutterstock_381063385_minerva_studio
16 September 2019CopyrightSarah Morgan

PIPCU arrests hacker accused of stealing unreleased songs

The City of London Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) has arrested a suspected hacker who allegedly stole unreleased songs from world-famous recording artists.

In a coordinated effort with the Manhattan district attorney’s (DA) office, PIPCU arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of copyright and computer misuse act offences in Ipswich, England.

According to a release from PIPCU, published on Friday, September 13, the suspected hacker allegedly accessed the websites and cloud-based accounts of musicians and sold their stolen songs in exchange for cryptocurrency.

Nick Court, detective inspector at PIPCU, said: “Today’s action marks a significant point in our investigation into the individuals responsible for stealing music and selling it on illegal streaming websites, worldwide. This sort of crime causes significant financial loss to those who work so incredibly hard to produce, write and make music for their fans to enjoy.”

The Manhattan DA’s office launched an investigation after receiving referrals from the recording artists’ management companies.

Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance added: “As one of the world’s leading creative capitals, New York City is dedicated to protecting artists’ IP and ensuring that those who steal it face the music.

“As demonstrated by this investigation, my office has the expertise, resources, and partnerships to help cybercrime victims reach across the globe to get justice.”

This story was first published on TBO.

