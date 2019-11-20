Subscribe
shutterstock_1196342110_fabio_diena
20 November 2019CopyrightRory O'Neill

Pink Floyd guitarist in copyright battle over French rail jingle

Pink Floyd guitarist  David Gilmour is facing a potential revival of copyright infringement claims over his 2015 song “ Rattle That Lock”, according to reports.

The song, the title track for his number one album released that year, is built around a sample of the jingle used by France’s rail network,  SNCF.

Gilmour said he got the inspiration for the idea while waiting for a train at the station in Aix-en-Provence, and recorded the sound on his iPhone.

The Pink Floyd musician contacted the composer, Michaël Boumendil, who runs a company focused on sonic branding, for permission to use the jingle.

The French composer is credited as a co-writer of “Rattle that Lock”, after initially agreeing to the musician’s request.

But the relationship turned sour when Boumendil claimed that Gilmour had violated the exact terms of the agreement.

According to Boumendil, Gilmour was authorised only to re-record the notes, rather than sample the same recording used by the SNCF.

A French court ruled earlier this year that Boumendil’s complaint was time-barred, but the French composer has now appealed the decision,  Télérama reports.

The French composer had been seeking €450,000 ($498,000) in damages.

Boumendil’s company  Sixième Son is devoted to creating music branding for companies. As well as the SNCF, Boumendil’s clients have included Unilever, Samsung, Cartier, Carrefour, Renault, and Michelin.

David Gilmour Music, a company representing Gilmour’s IP rights, earlier this year  sued alleged counterfeiters based in China for distributing unauthorised merchandise.

The company said it was looking to crack down on unauthorised use of its ‘David Gilmour’ mark.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Why Scarlett Johansson's objection to ChatGPT's 'eerily similar' voice is a rallying cry
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy