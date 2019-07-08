Subscribe
shutterstock_186150080_360b
8 July 2019CopyrightRory O'Neill

Photographer sues Universal Music over Sun Ra photo

American photographer Baron Wolman is suing Universal Music Group (UMG) for allegedly using his copyright-protected image of jazz musician Sun Ra without permission.

According to the lawsuit, filed on Thursday, July 4, earlier this year UMG published an article on its UDiscoverMusic website, which featured Wolman’s photograph.

The article, titled “ Astral Jazz: Music On A Higher Plane”, explored a strand of jazz music known as “spiritual” or “astral” jazz, including musicians such as Sun Ra.

Wolman, who is a former chief photographer at Rolling Stone magazine, claims that the article featured a photo he took of Sun Ra in 1992, which was registered with the US Copyright Office in 2010 (number VA 1-726-336).

“Universal Music did not license the photograph from [the] plaintiff for its article, nor did Universal Music have [the] plaintiff’s permission or consent to publish the photograph on its website,” the complaint said.

It is the third copyright infringement lawsuit filed in the US by Wolman this year, all relating to the use of his photographs online.

Since January, he has also taken on the publishers of Glide Magazine, as well as Texas news outlet San Antonio Current.

The Glide Magazine lawsuit related to Wolman’s photograph of American rock band Big Brother and the Holding Company, and was voluntarily dismissed in March this year.

In the UMG case, Wolman is seeking damages and profits attributable to UMG’s use of the photograph, or alternatively, statutory damages of up to $150,000.

Wolman is also seeking costs and attorneys’ fees.

TBO has contacted Wolman and UMG for comment.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones