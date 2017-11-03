PGA successful in bid to clamp down on YouTuber

The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) has been granted a permanent injunction against a California-based man running a YouTube account that allegedly featured copyrighted golf tournament footage.

The final judgment was handed down by District Judge Timothy Corrigan on Wednesday, November 1, at the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Jacksonville Division.

Joseph Sullivan, who runs the ‘1 Step to Better Golf’ YouTube channel, is “permanently enjoined and restrained from copying, displaying, distributing, advertising, promoting and/or exploiting in any manner the PGA Tour content”.

The channel, which has over 47,000 subscribers, features videos of golfers and includes links in the comments to a website selling a book written by Sullivan. Some of the videos have over two million views.

As reported by WIPR in September, PGA stated that it had served at least 13 takedown notices to YouTube in accordance with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, but the defendant allegedly objected to these.

“Defendants have infringed and continue to infringe plaintiff’s copyrighted PGA Tour content and continues to cause significant injuries, damages and losses in amounts to be determined at trial,” PGA said in its complaint.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories:

Adidas opposes another US trademark

Disney closes in on ‘Dumbo’ mark invalidation

PTAB and Federal Circuit in tune research shows

BakerHostetler continues expansion of US IP team