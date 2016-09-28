Subscribe
hidesy-shutterstock-com-copyright-
28 September 2016Copyright

Penguin Random House in copyright tussle with freelancer

A freelance writer has filed a lawsuit against Penguin Random House after a book published by the company allegedly infringed his copyright.

Kashif Ghazanfar, a freelance writer, filed the suit at the US District Court for the Central District of California on Monday, September 26.

He alleged that Zuzuna Light, a Youtube “fitness personality”, used his copyrighted works as the basis for at least 50% of the contents of “15 Minutes to Fit: The Simple 30-Day Guide to Fitness, 15 Minutes at a Time”.

The book was published by Penguin Random House.

In December 2015, Ghazanfar agreed with Jesse Heer, Light’s agent, to research and ghostwrite short articles for Light’s fitness website.

He claimed that 167 articles were published on Light’s website over the course of two years, for which he was paid a total of approximately $6,000.

“Plaintiff has demanded of defendants, and each of them, for them to cease and desist from any further use of plaintiff’s articles outside of Light’s webpage and compensate plaintiff for their unauthorised use, but defendants refused,” said the filing.

Ghazanfar has registered copyright for the articles with the US Copyright Office.

He is seeking a jury trial, damages, disgorgement of all “ill-gotten profits”, a constructive trust, pre-judgment interest and attorneys’ fees.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Penguin Random House sues author for copyright infringement
23 January 2017   Publishers including Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster and the estates of US writers Jack Kerouac and Ernest Hemingway have sued a US-based writer for copyright infringement.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones