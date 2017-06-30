Subscribe
ntzolov
30 June 2017

Paul McCartney settles with Sony over Beatles songs

Singer-songwriter  Sir Paul McCartney and  Sony/ATV Publishing have reached a “confidential settlement” over a copyright infringement case brought by the former The Beatles band member.

McCartney filed his lawsuit at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in January of this year, requesting a finding of declaratory judgment of no breach of contract over copyright for songs by The Beatles.

The case concerns tracks that were jointly composed by McCartney and the late John Lennon from 1962 to 1971.

McCartney and Lennon had assigned their copyright to music publishers, and Sony/ATV Publishing acquired the copyright from two of the publishers involved.

The case involved McCartney’s right to terminate the copyright interests he transferred at the time.

McCartney asked the US Copyright Office in 2008 for termination notices to reclaim his copyright for songs such as “Love Me Do”, “PS I Love You” and “All You Need Is Love”.

According to the suit, the defendants “refused to acknowledge” McCartney’s termination notices and “attempted to reserve their rights to challenge” his termination rights.

The former band member had asked for costs, attorneys’ fees, fees, further relief the court deemed just and proper, and a jury trial.

However, the parties filed a request for dismissal yesterday, June 29.

It stated: “The parties have resolved this matter by entering into a confidential settlement agreement and jointly request the court enter the proposed order dismissing the action without prejudice.”

The financial elements of the settlement were not disclosed.

