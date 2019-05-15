Subscribe
shutterstock_457406452_jstone
15 May 2019Copyright

NZ Supreme Court refuses to hear Eminem ‘Lose Yourself’ appeal

New Zealand’s Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from Eminem’s music publisher in a copyright infringement case against the country’s New Zealand National Party.

In a judgment yesterday, May 14, the Supreme Court dismissed Eight Mile Style’s appeal to increase the damages it was previously awarded.

The case dates to 2014, when Eminem sued the National Party for using his hit song “Lose Yourself” in its campaign video.

Three years later, in 2017, the Wellington High Court found the National Party had infringed Eminem’s copyright by producing a song called “Eminem Esque” in its campaign video, and ordered the party to pay the rapper NZ$600,000 ($412,896).

This was then reduced to NZ$225,000 by an appeals court.

Before the latest judgment, Eight Mile Style had argued the damages amount was too low, but the Supreme Court said the appeal to increase the award was not warranted.

It said it did “not see sufficient prospect of success in an argument that additional damages should have been awarded in this case”.

Eight Mile Style had also argued that the lower courts erred in their handling of evidence from both sides, but the Supreme Court said it did “not see any appearance of a miscarriage of justice”.

It awarded costs of NZ$4,500 to the National Party.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

China receives more TM filings in 1 week than EUIPO in 2018: CompuMark

South Africa to increase patent and design fees

CJEU cancels German asset management firm’s TM

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones