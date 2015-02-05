Subscribe
shutterstock-134082242-web
stockyimages / Shutterstock.com
5 February 2015Copyright

No copyright for recipes, says US court

A US court has ruled that recipes cannot be protected by copyright, in a dispute between two former business partners.

The US District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division ruled that although copyright can, in some circumstances, protect the layout of a recipe book, it cannot apply to  a recipe itself.

The case centred on Rosemarie Carroll and Larry Moore, two restaurant owners from the city of Cleveland.

Carroll and Moore previously co-ran two restaurants in the area—Ketchup to Us and Tomaydo-Tomadhho—both of which served casual snacks including sandwiches and pizzas.

In 2007, Carroll purchased Moore’s interest in the restaurants.

The acquisition, according to the judgment, was subject to a share purchase agreement that contained certain covenants regarding the use of confidential information and the hiring of employees.

In 2011, Moore and George Vozary, one of the named defendants in the case and a former Tomaydo-Tomadhho employee, opened another restaurant in Cleveland, called Caterology.

Believing the restaurant was copying her recipes, Carroll sued the pair last year. She alleged that they infringed her copyright and trade secrets, and breached the contract associated with the share price agreement.

The defendants filed for a summary judgment clearing them of any liability.

In its January 29 judgment, the court said: “The identification of ingredients necessary for the preparation of food is a statement of facts. There is no expressive element deserving copyright protection in each listing. Thus, recipes are functional directions for achieving a result and are excluded from copyright protection.”

Carroll had also claimed she created the Tomaydo-Tomahhdo Recipe Book.

While the court added that although copyright protection “may extend to a recipe book or cookbook to the extent it is a compilation”, it added that in this case there is “simply no allegation that defendants infringed on the layout or other creative expression contained in the recipe book”.

The court concluded: “As set forth above ... the recipes themselves are not copyrightable and, thus, any use of the recipes is not infringement.”

All the remaining claims were dismissed by the court.

Tomaydo-Tomadhho could not be reached for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
No copyright for recipes ruling stands
22 October 2015   A US restaurant owner’s copyright claim centring on a recipe book has fallen flat at a US appeals court because it was deemed not original enough to deserve protection under US law.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation