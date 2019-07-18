Netflix settles copyright suit with Fyre Festival attendee

Netflix has reached a settlement with a Fyre Festival attendee who had sued the studios for using her video footage without authorisation.

In a notice of voluntary dismissal on Tuesday July 16, at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the court said Clarissa Cardenas had entered into a settlement with Netflix and Jerry Media.

The dispute arose after Netflix released “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened”, a documentary about the failed Fyre Festival of 2017, produced by Jerry Media.

Shortly after the film was released, Cardenas filed a copyright infringement suit against both Netflix and Jerry Media, alleging that a video she took at the festival was used in the documentary without a licence, or consent to publish.

As reported by WIPR, Cardenas’s 16,000-follower Instagram account, describes itself as: “Your source for Concerts, Music Festivals, and Events around Austin & beyond.”

Cardenas said the video had been registered at the US Copyright Office in December 2018, under PA 2-153-792, and Netflix’s unauthorised reproduction and public display of the video constituted infringement.

The festival attendee has also registered two other videos related to Fyre Festival at the office.

At the time, Cardenas sought at least $150,000 in monetary relief.

In the latest development, the parties said they had settled the litigation but did not disclose details.

