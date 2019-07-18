Subscribe
shutterstock_1200786709_riccosta
18 July 2019CopyrightSaman Javed

Netflix settles copyright suit with Fyre Festival attendee

Netflix has reached a settlement with a Fyre Festival attendee who had sued the studios for using her video footage without authorisation.

In a notice of voluntary dismissal on Tuesday July 16, at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the court said Clarissa Cardenas had entered into a settlement with Netflix and Jerry Media.

The dispute arose after Netflix released “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened”, a documentary about the failed Fyre Festival of 2017, produced by Jerry Media.

Shortly after the film was released, Cardenas filed a copyright infringement suit against both Netflix and Jerry Media, alleging that a video she took at the festival was used in the documentary without a licence, or consent to publish.

As reported by WIPR, Cardenas’s 16,000-follower Instagram account, describes itself as: “Your source for Concerts, Music Festivals, and Events around Austin & beyond.”

Cardenas said the video had been registered at the US Copyright Office in December 2018, under PA 2-153-792, and Netflix’s unauthorised reproduction and public display of the video constituted infringement.

The festival attendee has also registered two other videos related to Fyre Festival at the office.

At the time, Cardenas sought at least $150,000 in monetary relief.

In the latest development, the parties said they had settled the litigation but did not disclose details.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Ai Weiwei wins payout over car ads backdrop

Armani hit with TM defeat by top Swiss court

DoJ asks 9th Circuit to pause Qualcomm antitrust ruling

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Fyre Festival attendee takes Netflix to court
1 March 2019   A Fyre Festival attendee has accused Netflix of using her video in its documentary about the infamous luxury music festival.
Copyright
Netflix taken to court over another Fyre Festival video
20 August 2019   Netflix has, once again, become embroiled in a copyright lawsuit over its documentary about the infamous luxury music festival Fyre Festival.
Copyright
Netflix wants IPTV provider shut down for ‘brazen’ piracy
14 August 2020   A coalition of entertainment and media companies including Netflix and Disney is suing to shut down an internet protocol TV provider for copyright infringement.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones