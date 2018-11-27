Subscribe
istock-849096326tomozina
27 November 2018Copyright

NBA player ‘Scary Terry’ hit with ‘Scream’ mask IP suit

The mask featured in horror film series “Scream” is at the centre of a copyright and trademark lawsuit filed against National Basketball Association (NBA) player Terry Rozier.

Easter Unlimited, doing business as Fun World, filed its complaint (pdf) at the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Tuesday, November 20.

Costume company Fun World produces products for occasions such as Halloween, Easter and Christmas, and it owns copyright and trademark registrations in the US for many of its designs.

One of Fun World’s protected products is the Ghost Face Mask, which was licensed for use in “Scream” in 1996.

“As a result of the Scream movies, plaintiff’s Ghost Face Mask has become widely famous and remains a popular Halloween costume mask,” Fun World said.
The costume company owns two copyright registrations for the mask (VA 983,747 and VA 552,798).

‘Ghost Face’, in block letters, is registered as a trademark (number 4,035,972), and Fun World also owns a design mark for ‘Ghost Face’ (4,256,208).

However, Fun World said that basketball player Rozier—who plays for NBA team Boston Celtics—has adopted the famous mask as his own “mascot”.

Fun World claimed that Rozier improperly and illegally copied and reproduced the mark, in violation of its IP rights.

According to recent reports by the  Boston Globe, Rozier has loved “Scream” since he was a child and he has a tattoo of the famous mask on his arm.

Earlier this year, the  Boston Globe reported that the nickname Scary Terry—which is the name of a character on adult cartoon series “Rick and Morty”—was attributed to Rozier by Coley Mick, a sports podcaster.

Mick, who was not named as a defendant in the suit, reportedly shared the nickname with Rozier last November, and the NBA player proceeded to develop and sell merchandise based around his alter ego.

Fun World claimed that Rozier has paired the famous mask design with his alter ego, Scary Terry, and produced merchandise featuring depictions of the Ghost Face Mask to promote his nickname.

Rozier’s management representative, Verus Team Management, allegedly published an article advertising the merchandise in March this year. Rozier has also shared pictures of himself wearing the merchandise, which includes t-shirts and sweatshirts, on social media.

The costume company added that Rozier authorised ten retailers to sell the infringing merchandise, including Redbubble, Barstool Sports, and The Boston Sports Co.

Rozier has “received a financial benefit directly attributable to the infringements”, Fun World claimed, as his use of the Scary Terry alter ego in combination with the Ghost Face Mask has led to an increase in merchandise sales.

Fun World asked the court to award statutory damages of up to $150,000 for each instance of direct, contributory, and vicarious copyright infringement.

For the alleged trademark infringement, the costume company is seeking up to $1 million for each mark counterfeited by Rozier, as well as triple the amount of Rozier’s profits and reasonable attorneys’ fees.

Finally, Fun World has requested that a permanent injunction be ordered against Rozier.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

PIPCU issues tips to avoid fake electrical goods

UKIPO and creative industries unite in blockchain initiative

EU court pulls plug on ‘H20+’ trademark

Leicester City victorious in TM opposition against football minnows

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Barbershop accuses LeBron James of TM infringement
18 April 2018   A barbershop in Detroit has accused LeBron James and his multimedia platform Uninterrupted of trademark infringement, in a complaint that said the basketball star “stole” the shop’s concept for a web series.
Trademarks
EU court backs NBA team against TM opposition
12 September 2018   The National Basketball Association today secured a trademark victory, after the EU General Court dismissed an appeal against an earlier decision.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown