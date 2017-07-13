Subscribe
bicho_raro
13 July 2017Copyright

Monkey business in court over ‘selfie’ photograph dispute

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ (PETA) appeal against a ruling that stated monkeys cannot hold copyright is currently being heard by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

This case stems from a ‘selfie’ taken by a Macaque monkey in Indonesia using the camera of British photographer David Slater.

The picture soon went viral, and PETA launched a lawsuit after Slater had asked Wikipedia to stop using the picture without his permission.

Wikipedia had stated that the photograph couldn’t be copyrighted because the monkey was the actual creator of the image.

In 2014 the US Copyright Office issued guidance stating that animals can’t own copyright but also that only humans can, so photographs taken by a monkey would not be copyrightable by humans, for example.

PETA said that the rights to the image should belong to Naruto and that all royalties generated from the distribution of the image should be used to benefit Naruto and other apes.

In response, Slater filed a motion to dismiss the case arguing that US law did not give animals the standing to assert copyright ownership.

Last year  WIPR reported that Judge William Orrick of the US District Court for the Northern District of California rejected PETA’s claim and stated that any copyright ownership by animals is a matter for Congress, not the courts.

The Ninth Circuit held a hearing yesterday, July 12, with Slater watching at his home in Wales, UK, via a live stream.

PETA’s attorneys argued that the copyright ownership should belong to the monkey, not Slater, while the photographer’s defence asked if PETA has a close enough relationship to Naruto to represent it in court.

“Looking at the judges’ faces, I think they were wondering what on earth was going on,” said David Slater, talking to WIPR.

“Even if the monkey could get copyright, it still doesn’t mean the monkey is a copyright holder; I set up the tripod and this is documented from the first days of the trial in 2011.

“If nothing else, that shows I set all the settings and the situation, and nobody has questioned this; all the monkey did was press a button.”

When approached by WIPR for comment general counsel at PETA, Jeff Kerr, explained why PETA took up the case.

"The macaque Naruto made the cause-and-effect connection between pressing the shutter button and the change to his reflection in the camera lens, resulting in his now-famous selfie photographs. Copyright law is clear that under these circumstances he should own the photos—and PETA is proud to be his voice in court.

"The proceeds from the use of these photos should go to protect Naruto and his family who are being wiped out for illegal bush meat and whose homelands are being destroyed by human encroachment."

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Federal Circuit backs Apple, Samsung and Google over anti-piracy software

Dirty laundry aired in public as trademark suit filed

Burberry seeks damages from counterfeiting network

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
‘Monkey selfie’ case nears conclusion
7 August 2017   The copyright infringement case brought by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals on behalf of a monkey is nearing its conclusion after a joint motion to stay the appeal was filed.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones