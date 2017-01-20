Microsoft sues company over unauthorised software

Microsoft has filed a complaint against an entity called M. Media for alleged copyright and trademark infringement.

M. Media operates under the name Metro Media and QuinMart.

The case, which was filed on Tuesday, January 17 at the US District Court for the Central District of California, was brought to court because M. Media has allegedly sold unauthorised copies of Microsoft software.

M. Media allegedly continued to sell the infringing products even after Microsoft had warned the company of the consequences of infringing its copyright and trademark.

Microsoft stated in its complaint: “Defendants indicate that they are distributing genuine Microsoft items. However, the Microsoft software and/or related components distributed by defendants are actually counterfeit and infringing.”

According to Microsoft, there have been suspicions since 2010 about the unauthorised selling of Microsoft products, but it was first in August 2016 that Microsoft had those suspicions confirmed when M. Media distributed an infringing product to an investigator.

In September 2016, M. Media also distributed a purported Windows 7 certificate of authenticity label, which was allegedly analysed and determined to be counterfeit.

Microsoft added: “Microsoft has been harmed by defendants’ activities, including their advertising activities and unauthorised use of Microsoft’s copyright-protected material, and the unauthorised use of Microsoft’s marks to describe the items that defendants are distributing.”

The technology company has asked the court to enter a judgment that M. Media has infringed its trademarks and copyright through false and misleading representation of Microsoft.

It has also asked the court for injunctive relief and to be awarded damages.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.