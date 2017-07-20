Subscribe
istock-640241104_olaser
20 July 2017Copyright

Louis Vuitton seeks Supreme Court review of parody case

Fashion house Louis Vuitton has filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the US Supreme Court in a parody dispute with a company called My Other Bag (MOB).

The July 13 petition follows the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit’s decision to deny rehearing the case after it had affirmed a lower ruling that rejected Louis Vuitton’s claims.

Louis Vuitton had filed a trademark claim against MOB, alleging that tote bags featuring drawings meant to evoke iconic handbags on one side and “My Other Bag” on the other infringed and diluted its famous brand. It also argued that MOB infringed its copyright.

But in 2016 the fashion company’s case was rejected at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, before the Second Circuit upheld the decision. In February this year, the appeals court refused to rehear the case.

When surveyed, WIPR readers were closely split over whether the Second Circuit should have agreed to rehear the parody dispute: 55% of respondents believed the court should not grant the appeal, with one reader claiming that the case was “trivial”.

In its rehearing request, Louis Vuitton said the Second Circuit based its finding of a parody “solely on its subjective view” that the bags were “obviously a joke”.

The fashion company added that the court “made no mention of the record evidence” that established that “consumers did not perceive MOB’s products as a joke, or even social commentary, but rather as a fashion accessory to complement, or even substitute for, the LV bags they owned or wanted”.

If the Supreme Court takes on the case, it would see the justices tackle yet another fashion-related IP case in recent times.

In March this year, the court ruled in Star Athletica v Varsity Brands that decorative elements of a cheerleading uniform may be protected by copyright law, in what one lawyer described as a “sigh of relief for fashion innovators and IP lawyers alike”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Titleist takes swing at parody t-shirt maker in #golfporn dispute

Adidas escalates war with Forever 21 over three-stripe TM

Patent suits in Eastern Texas fall after TC Heartland: Lex Machina

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Putting parody and expressive works to the test
10 August 2022   When does parody infringe and are all parodies expressive works? Anne Gilson LaLonde examines whether tests such as 'Rogers' are fit for purpose.
Copyright
Second Circuit denies Louis Vuitton parody rehearing
16 February 2017   The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has refused to rehear Louis Vuitton’s trademark and copyright dispute with My Other Bag.
Copyright
Louis Vuitton not liable for My Other Bag legal fees
19 March 2019   Luxury fashion company Louis Vuitton isn’t liable to pay nearly $803,000 in legal bills that My Other Bag (MOB) incurred over the course of the parties’ litigation.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown