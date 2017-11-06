Subscribe
chiccododifc
6 November 2017Copyright

Kim Dotcom announces police settlement over ‘military-style’ raid

Internet entrepreneur and Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom has reached a settlement with police in New Zealand over a raid on his home in 2012.

A statement from his lawyers dated Friday, November 3, said that Kim and his wife Mona had resolved their lawsuit “in which the Dotcoms sought a remedy for their claim about the unreasonable use of force in the military-style raid of their family home”.

In January 2012, US officials shut down file-sharing site Megaupload and arrested its owners, including Dotcom, based on charges including copyright infringement. They said the site earned $175 million in seven years.

The US is currently trying to extradite Dotcom from New Zealand, where he was arrested.

Friday’s statement said that Mona, who was seven months pregnant at the time, was “traumatised” and that “neither the Dotcoms nor their guests were allowed to talk to each other or their lawyers for an unreasonable period”.

“Today, Mona and I are glad to reach a confidential settlement of our case against the New Zealand police,” Kim was quoted as saying in the statement.

“We were shocked at the uncharacteristic handling of my arrest for a non-violent internet copyright infringement charge brought by the US, which is not even a crime in New Zealand,” he added.

Reports at the time of the raid suggested it was conducted with two military helicopters. It happened on the same day as a US criminal complaint was unsealed against Dotcom and his colleagues.

Megaupload was an online file-sharing website founded by Dotcom in 2005 and was based in Hong Kong.

The site was closed in 2012 by the US Department of Justice and approximately $42 million of assets were seized by authorities.

Dotcom denies any wrongdoing and had questioned the legality of the raid.

WIPR reported that New Zealand’s High Court cleared the way for Dotcom’s extradition in a  decision released on February 20.

But the High Court added that copyright infringement via digital communication of protected works to the public is not a criminal offence in New Zealand.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
New Zealand court clears way for Kim Dotcom extradition to US
20 February 2017   Kim Dotcom, the founder of file-sharing website Megaupload, can be legally extradited to the US, according to New Zealand’s High Court.
Copyright
Victory for Megaupload founder at New Zealand tribunal
28 March 2018   Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom has persuaded a tribunal in New Zealand that Chris Finlayson broke the law by refusing to provide Dotcom with all the information held about him.
Copyright
Dotcom faces extradition to US following ‘mixed bag ruling’
5 November 2020   The fate of Kim Dotcom is uncertain after New Zealand’s Supreme Court ruled that the FBI can extradite him to the US to face long-standing copyright charges, but that he also has the right to appeal the decision.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones