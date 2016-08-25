Subscribe
a-katz-shutterstock-com-ivanka-trump-
25 August 2016Copyright

Ivanka Trump steps into Aquazzura IP fray

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US presidential candidate Donald Trump, has denied trade dress infringement accusations brought against her by luxury footwear brand Aquazzura.

Trump was sued in a complaint filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in June.

Italy-based Aquazzura claimed trade dress infringement, unfair competition and deceptive trade practices had arisen from the copying of its shoes.

But in a response filed at the court on August 19, Trump denied accusations that she has “engaged in any acts of infringement of plaintiff’s purported trade dress, unfair competition or deceptive trade practices”.

Trump and her company IT Collection partnered with co-defendants Marc Fisher and MB Fisher in 2010 to launch a footwear brand.

The companies are alleged to have copied the design of Aquazzura’s ‘Wild Thing’ shoe and marketed it as ‘the Hettie’.

The design, the lawsuit said, copied nearly every detail of the shoe “in a blatant attempt to trade off the renown”.

Aquazzura also claimed that this wasn’t the first time the defendants have copied designs and that the company had previously complained about its ‘Belgravia’ and ‘Forever Marilyn’ line of shoes being copied.

Joel Smith, IP partner at Herbert Smith Freehills, said: "There is a continuing trend of complaints by luxury brands, particularly in the premium shoe and handbag segments, to police, about what they regard as, dilution by look-a-like products cashing in upon their prestige designs and reputation.

"For instance, we have seen other trademark complaints by Louboutin both in the US and Europe over its distinctive red sole."

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Ivanka Trump trade dress suit dropped
20 November 2017   Luxury footwear brand Aquazzura has dropped trade dress infringement claims against Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the US president, and the dispute has now been withdrawn.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones