Subscribe
shutterstock_1114562543_pe3k
25 March 2019Copyright

IP experts urge EU to bin ‘misguided’ copyright plans

European academics specialising in IP have asked the EU to drop Article 11 (now Article 15 in the latest version) and 13 (now Article 17) of the proposed Copyright Directive.

The statement, issued yesterday, March 24, ahead of tomorrow’s plenary vote, March 26, said Article 11 and 13 “must go”.

It was backed by 16 academics from universities including the University of Glasgow, University of Cambridge, Tilburg University in the Netherlands and University of Wrocław in Poland.

“While we welcomed the ambition for copyright rules to be modernised, the implementation of this goal has been misguided,” the group wrote.

The statement said that while the directive began as a policy making “legislative steps towards a connected digital single market”, it has now moved towards supporting “narrow sectoral interests”.

It described the policy as having turned into an “ideological battle between European culture and so-called GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon)”.

The statement asserted the group’s views from an earlier open letter published in February 2017, which said that Article 11 and 13 were “fundamentally flawed” and “do not serve the public interest”.

The group said Article 11 seeks to create an additional exclusive right for publishers, but publishers “already acquire exclusive rights from authors via contract”.

It said the additional right will “deter the communication of news, obstruct online licensing, and will negatively affect authors”.

Additionally, it said Article 13, which will hold internet companies directly responsible for any copyright infringement that occurs in content shared on their platform, “will hinder digital innovation and users’ participation”.

“There have been improvements to the initial drafts, but on balance, Articles 11 and 13 will do more harm than good. They should be deleted,” the group said.

The academics said there was rarely a “wide scientific consensus on a contested policy issue” as there was in this case, and “policy makers need to take note”.

According to the statement, more than 200 academics from over 25 research centres have signed open letters opposing Articles 11 and 13.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Agreement reached on European Copyright Directive
14 February 2019   News of a final agreement on the proposed European Copyright Directive has prompted concern from long-term opponents of the law.
Copyright
EU passes Copyright Directive by 348 votes to 274
26 March 2019   The EU Parliament has approved the Copyright Directive amid widespread controversy over its impact on rights holders and internet users.
Copyright
Winning younger generations over to the value of copyright
5 July 2019   The fierce debate around the EU Copyright Directive highlights the need for stakeholders to explain the importance of copyright and IP to younger generations.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary