Subscribe
shutterstock_1170044425_hellorf_zcool
4 September 2019CopyrightRory O'Neill

IP dominates Beijing Internet Court’s first year

IP disputes made up 80% of cases heard by the Beijing Internet Court over its first year in existence, Chinese state media have reported.

The court, the second such institution devoted to internet cases in China, was established in September 2018.

According to a report by China.org.cn, a state media outlet, it has so far heard 34,263 cases.

The vast majority of these relate to IP and online copyright infringement, the report said.

“About 99% of their cases in the past year were solved online, and the average time of a case hearing was 37 minutes,” it added, citing statistics published by the court.

The establishment of three internet courts, in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Hangzhou, has formed part of China’s strategy to modernise its IP protection system.

In June, Xinhua, another state media outlet, reported that the Beijing court had introduced an online litigation service and a “first of its kind” AI judge.

According to the report, the AI judge does not make key legal determinations but rather “completes repetitive, basic work” to free up human professionals’ time.

This is not the only example of the Chinese internet courts embracing emerging technology in order to modernise its litigation practices.

Last December, TBO  reported that the Hangzhou court was to accept blockchain-based evidence in online copyright infringement cases.

That followed a ruling that September by the Chinese Supreme Court, which decided that blockchain could legally authenticate evidence.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Chinese court to accept blockchain evidence from online writers
11 December 2018   A court in China will begin accepting blockchain records from writers seeking to prove that they have copyright protection for their online material.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Is the US clampdown on bad faith TMs creating collateral damage?
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy