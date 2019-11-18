Subscribe
18 November 2019CopyrightSaman Javed

Hunter apparel company sues Supreme over camo design

A US-based company that makes camouflage apparel for hunters is suing  Supreme for allegedly copying one of its prints.

In a complaint filed on November 11 at the  US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Asat Outdoors said Supreme’s latest autumn/winter collection infringes its copyright for one of its camouflage designs.

In its filing, Asat said Supreme is currently selling jackets, sweaters and trousers bearing the print in a number of colour variations.

Asat said it is the “author of the design” and “sole owner of all right, title and interest in the design”, which has been registered at the  US Copyright Office.

It alleged that Chapter 4, the owner of Supreme, “copied the design and created derivative works of the design and placed it on its apparel such as hats, patents and jackets to sell on its website and in stores”.

First reported by  The Fashion Law, Asat also claimed that Supreme did not attempt to license the design or seek consent to use it.

It alleged that the infringement was “willful, intentional, purposeful and in disregard and indifference to Asat’s rights.

Asat, which designs camouflage jackets, trousers and face masks for hunters, asked the court to grant damages of up to $150,000 per infringement.

Copyright
Supreme faces copyright action over monk’s image
25 February 2021   US streetwear company Supreme could face legal action over a shirt that displays an image of a Buddhist monk allegedly without permission.


