Subscribe
casimiropt
19 March 2019Copyright

Hells Angels suffer partial defeat in Australian infringement case

Melbourne-based online marketplace Redbubble is claiming victory over the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HAMC) after the Federal Court of Australia dismissed the bikers’ copyright infringement claims.

The court also awarded “nominal damages” to the Hells Angels for technical trademark infringement.

Redbubble facilitates the sale of print-on-demand products such as clothes.

Hells Angels filed a suit for copyright and trademark infringement in 2015 after the group claimed that Redbubble sold products which made unauthorised use of its logos.

According to the club, HAMC US is the rightful owner of the copyright, while the Australian branch was the exclusive licensee in that country.

In its  decision, issued Friday, March 15, the Federal Court said it was “not satisfied that HAMC US is the owner of the copyright in the relevant artistic work”.

The court found that there was no written assignment of copyright to HAMC US for artwork featured on a 1950s Hells Angels membership card, which was displayed on products sold from the Redbubble site.

Redbubble was found, however, to be liable for trademark infringement in relation to clothing items bearing various Hells Angels logos.

The court awarded what Redbubble called “nominal damages” of AUD$5000 (US$3457), to the Hells Angels, with a final determination yet to be made on costs.

In a  statement, Redbubble said it would “consider its position in relation to a possible appeal once final orders have been made”.

Redbubble chief legal officer Corina Davis said that the company had had “very few” litigation cases in its history and that “the outcome of the case demonstrated that “collaboration is a better approach for all parties”.

Since the suit was filed, “Redbubble’s processes have become more sophisticated and this remains an area of investment”, Davis said.

This story was first published on Trademarks and Brands Online.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright