Subscribe
maystra
18 September 2017Copyright

'Grinch' parody play gets go ahead from court in copyright claim

Dr Seuss Company, the business which owns the rights to the book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, has failed in its bid to prevent a play deemed as a “transformative” parody from going ahead.

Matthew Lombardo is the creator of “Who’s Holiday”, a play which makes use of the characters, plot, and setting of the Dr Seuss book.

Lombardo had intended to launch the play last year but, in July 2016, he received numerous cease-and-desist letters requesting that he refrained from any conduct that infringed Dr Seuss’s IP, according to the judgment.

In December 2016, Lombardo sought an order declaring that the play was fair use and therefore didn’t infringe copyright.

In retaliation, Dr Suess filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Lombardo at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

District Judge Alvin Hellerstein handed down his opinion on Friday, September 15, ruling in favour of Lombardo, and finding that the “play does much more than just insert the characters from ‘Grinch’ into a dark, updated setting”.

He added that by parodying those characters and setting, the play "adds something new".

In addition to seeking a declaration that the play constitutes fair use, Lombardo also filed several tort claims seeking recovery of funds lost as a result of the cancelled production. These claims were dismissed in April 2017.

Dr Seuss filed a counterclaim against Lombardo in May this year, claiming that the play “takes substantially from the original, and merely works a perverted twist on the characters of the ‘Grinch’”.

The counterclaim added that there was “no change to the original story of these characters, their names or the themes of ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’”.

Hellerstein rejected Dr Seuss’s in his decision on Friday, stating that the use of the characters in “outlandish, profanity-laden, adult-themed scenarios” lampoons the book, by making the characters and Dr Seuss's rhyming innocence “all appear ridiculous”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Federal Circuit upholds ruling on patent ownership clash

Salvatore Ferragamo settles trademark row with winery

Federal Circuit backs PTAB invalidation of electroluminescence patent

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Putting parody and expressive works to the test
10 August 2022   When does parody infringe and are all parodies expressive works? Anne Gilson LaLonde examines whether tests such as 'Rogers' are fit for purpose.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones