Subscribe
shutterstock_552493561_achinthamb
8 October 2020CopyrightRory O'Neill

Google struggles to convince SCOTUS in Oracle dispute

Google is facing an uphill battle in its software copyright dispute against Oracle at the US Supreme Court, lawyers have told WIPR.

The country’s top court heard oral arguments yesterday, August 7, in a case over whether Google is allowed to copy code essential to the functioning of the Android operating system.

As the day went on, each justice reached for different metaphors to try and get to the heart of why Google believed it is entitled to use Oracle’s code that allows different apps to operate together on the Android platform.

Google’s Android mobile operating system uses a part of Oracle’s Java programming code to allow third-party developers’ apps to work.

This was essential, Google argues, to avoid the pitfalls of early smartphone operating systems that did not have access to a wide range of publicly available third-party apps.

And according to Google, Oracle’s Java code is the only way of achieving interoperability between apps, meaning copyright protection does not apply.

Chief Justice John Roberts questioned why this meant Google was entitled to use Oracle’s original work, remarking: “Cracking the safe may be the only way to get the money that you want, but that doesn't mean you can do it.”

Justice Clarence Thomas, meanwhile, likened Google’s use of the code to a football team buying a rival’s players and expecting them to “turn over the playbook” in order to get the best out of them.

"Several of the justices’ questions seemed skeptical of Google’s position and troubled by Google’s use of Oracle’s software code,” said J Michael Keyes, partner at Dorsey & Whitney.

Justice Alito was worried that if the Court adopted Google’s position it would effectively end copyright protection for software, while Justices Gorsuch and Kagan seemed troubled that other tech giants like Apple and Microsoft have created successful mobile platforms without copying Java,” Keyes added.

Bill Frankel, shareholder at Brinks Gilson & Lione and chair of the firm’s copyright group, said the court should rule in favour of Oracle in the interests of protecting investment in software.

“At the end of the day, Oracle’s code was original, creative and properly the subject of copyright. The questions to be resolved are what the scope of that copyright should be and how the fair use factors should properly be weighed in the context of software copyrights,” Frankel said.

The Supreme Court will now weigh up how to rule in the case.

Google was represented in court by Thomas Goldstein, partner at Goldsten & Russell, while Oracle was represented by Joshua Rosenkranz, partner at Orrick.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Oracle ruling harms innovation, Google tells SCOTUS
7 January 2020   Google has urged the US Supreme Court to reverse a landmark ruling, which held that key elements of the Android mobile operating system breach the copyright for the Java programming code.
Copyright
Google v Oracle: SCOTUS to review key software copyright ruling
18 November 2019   The US Supreme Court will review a controversial ruling that held that Google infringed copyright by using the Java software script in its Android operating system.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones