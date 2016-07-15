Google branded ‘piracy enabler’ following copyright claim

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) has criticised a report by Google outlining how it fights copyright infringement,branding the company a “piracy enabler”.

In a statement, Geoff Taylor, chief executive of BPI, described the report, called “ How Google Fights Piracy, 2016”, as greenwash.

Greenwashing is the practice of making an unsubstantiated or misleading claim about the environmental benefits of a product, technology or company practice.

In the report, released on Wednesday, July 13, Google said it had created more than $2 billion for rights owners via Google-owned YouTube's Content ID tool—a function that allows copyright owners to identify and manage their own content.

Taylor added: “Although we welcome the measures Google has taken so far, it is still one of the key enablers of piracy on the planet”.

He claimed that Google has the resources and expertise to do even more to clamp down on illegal content being accessed on its service.

Taylor said: “If Google is sincere about fostering creativity online, it will now commit to implement new measures that will effectively protect artists from sites and apps that rip off their work, and help more fans get their content legally”.