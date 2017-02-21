Subscribe
jasondoiy-istockphoto-com-google-
21 February 2017Copyright

Google and Bing join IP owners to reduce piracy

Google and Bing have partnered with IP organisations based in the UK to reduce piracy by demoting problematic websites in searches.

The “first of its kind initiative” was announced yesterday, February 20.

It is led by the Alliance for Intellectual Property, the British Phonographic Industry and the Motion Picture Association.

The initiative’s aim is to reduce the availability of infringing content accessed through online searches.

Following a government-chaired series of roundtables, a voluntary code of practice will “kick-start” the collaboration between the parties to demote links to websites that are dedicated to infringing content for consumers in the UK.

The UK Intellectual Property Office led the discussions along with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

The code aims to “accelerate” the demotion of illegal sites following notices from rights owners. It establishes ongoing technical consultation, increased co-operation and information-sharing to develop and improve the process.

It will also enable new practices to be adopted where needed.

According to the release, the parties want to work together to ensure customers have easy access to legal content and aren’t being inadvertently led to infringing websites.

A core aim of the code is to ensure that users looking for legitimate content are “much less likely” to come across links to infringing content.

There will be collaboration to improve auto-complete suggestions, which can also lead users to infringing search results.

The agreement will run in parallel with existing anti-piracy measures including the consumer education campaign Get it Right from a Genuine Site.

Eddy Leviten, director general at the Alliance for IP, said: “The alliance has been present throughout the discussions and has consistently made the case for a collaborative process that works for all rights holders and creators and starts to help the UK’s IP generators to promote and sell their works without unfair competition.”

A Google spokesperson told WIPR: “Google has been an active partner for many years in the fight against piracy online. We remain committed to tackling this issue and look forward to further partnership with rights holders.”

A spokesperson for Microsoft, which owns Bing, added: “We are pleased to have reached agreement on this code of conduct for search-related copyright issues, and we thank the UK government for driving this industry-wide initiative forward."

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Google files patent for self-driving car
9 September 2016   Technology company Google has filed a patent at the US Patent and Trademark Office for a self-driving car that can detect emergency vehicles on the road and respond to them.
Trademarks
Google overtakes Apple in brand list
9 June 2016   Google has been ranked the number one most valuable brand, overtaking Apple which took top spot last year.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy